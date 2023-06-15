Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UBER. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Uber Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.10.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER opened at $41.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $83.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.86, a PEG ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.19. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.24.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,014,860 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $63,871,000 after purchasing an additional 41,720 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 12,719 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Bradley Mark J. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 79,296 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 15,386 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 199,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 29,628 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

