UBS Group Increases Bellway (LON:BWY) Price Target to GBX 2,685

Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.28) to GBX 2,685 ($33.60) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BWY. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Bellway from GBX 2,200 ($27.53) to GBX 2,700 ($33.78) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,670 ($33.41) to GBX 2,870 ($35.91) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bellway from GBX 2,573 ($32.19) to GBX 2,661 ($33.30) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a top pick rating and set a GBX 2,860 ($35.79) price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,250 ($28.15) to GBX 2,330 ($29.15) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,672.44 ($33.44).

Shares of Bellway stock opened at GBX 2,156 ($26.98) on Monday. Bellway has a twelve month low of GBX 1,572 ($19.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,570 ($32.16). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,197.78, a PEG ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,338.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,167.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.56) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Bellway’s payout ratio is currently 7,777.78%.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

