uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the May 15th total of 78,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in uCloudlink Group by 118.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of uCloudlink Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $548,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of uCloudlink Group during the 4th quarter worth about $594,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in uCloudlink Group by 146,651.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 90,924 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of uCloudlink Group stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $3.22. 9,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,253. The company has a market capitalization of $92.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 4.52. uCloudlink Group has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $6.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average of $4.06.

uCloudlink Group ( NASDAQ:UCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.18 million. Analysts predict that uCloudlink Group will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uCloudlink Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

