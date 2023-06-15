Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.70

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 78159 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UGP. Citigroup lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised Ultrapar Participações from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultrapar Participações presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Trading of Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UGP. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

