UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNPLF) Short Interest Update

UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNPLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,801,200 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the May 15th total of 2,248,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

UnipolSai Assicurazioni Stock Performance

Shares of UNPLF opened at C$3.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.85. UnipolSai Assicurazioni has a 12-month low of C$2.25 and a 12-month high of C$3.02.

About UnipolSai Assicurazioni

UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. operates as an insurance company in Italy. The company operates through Non-Life Insurance Business, Life Insurance Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It provides non-life insurance products, including motor vehicle third-party liabilities (TPL); sea, lake, and river; land vehicle hulls; accident and health; fire and other damage to property; general TPL; and other products.

