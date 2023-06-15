Uniswap (UNI) Price Hits $4.42 on Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 14th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and $124.53 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $4.42 or 0.00017618 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.10 or 0.00291518 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00014032 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000555 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000389 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003997 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.29596087 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 698 active market(s) with $81,903,477.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.