United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.83

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.83 and traded as high as $19.00. United Bancshares shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 1,281 shares changing hands.

United Bancshares Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average of $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $59.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.43.

Get United Bancshares alerts:

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Bancshares had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter.

United Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. United Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bancshares stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,806 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.46% of United Bancshares worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Bancshares

(Get Rating)

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.