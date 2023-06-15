United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Short Interest Update

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,300 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the May 15th total of 97,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 262,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
United Health Products Stock Performance
United Health Products stock opened at $0.28 on Thursday. United Health Products has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23.
United Health Products Company Profile
