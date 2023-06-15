United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Short Interest Update

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,300 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the May 15th total of 97,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 262,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

United Health Products Stock Performance

United Health Products stock opened at $0.28 on Thursday. United Health Products has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23.

United Health Products Company Profile

United Health Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding.

