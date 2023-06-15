United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Short Interest Down 19.1% in May

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 881,700 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the May 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 616,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Insurance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of United Insurance by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Insurance by 49.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 12,908 shares during the last quarter. 14.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of UIHC opened at $4.43 on Thursday. United Insurance has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $6.81. The company has a market capitalization of $191.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of -0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About United Insurance

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded United Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. It operates through the Personal Residential Property and Casualty Insurance Policies (Personal Lines), and Commercial Residential Property and Casualty Insurance Policies (Commercial Lines) segments.

