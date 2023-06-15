United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Up 6%

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) shot up 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.84 and last traded at $6.84. 12,908,493 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 22,257,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

United States Natural Gas Fund Trading Up 8.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNG. Shah Capital Management acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $9,750,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 2,532.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,053,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,413 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,237,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 586.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,035,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,597,000 after acquiring an additional 884,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,345,000.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

