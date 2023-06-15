United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Acquired by Castellan Group

Castellan Group raised its position in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Castellan Group owned 0.08% of United States Oil Fund worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 847,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,411,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $35,055,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 475,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,360,000 after acquiring an additional 61,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 338,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,072,000 after acquiring an additional 13,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 466.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 249,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,477,000 after acquiring an additional 205,264 shares during the period.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

United States Oil Fund Stock Performance

USO opened at $61.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.46. United States Oil Fund LP has a 1-year low of $57.83 and a 1-year high of $88.81.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.