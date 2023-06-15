United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the May 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 479,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.96, for a total transaction of $1,791,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,114.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.96, for a total value of $1,791,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $29,114.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.96, for a total value of $1,343,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,196,712.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,379 shares of company stock worth $37,237,877. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after buying an additional 8,327 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $226.28 on Thursday. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $201.65 and a 52 week high of $283.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.72. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.37 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 36.76%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UTHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reduced their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.67.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.