UNUS SED LEO Market Cap Reaches $3.27 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion and approximately $792,879.74 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for $3.52 or 0.00014139 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.55 or 0.00295331 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000558 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 930,095,912 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 930,096,972.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.49658713 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $610,604.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.