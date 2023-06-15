UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Trading Up 1.8%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) was up 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.16. Approximately 744,499 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,114,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TIGR shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of UP Fintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of UP Fintech from $7.67 to $6.32 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

UP Fintech Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $485.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

UP Fintech ( NASDAQ:TIGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.85 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 2.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIGR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 334,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 175,139 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in UP Fintech in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in UP Fintech by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,049,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 107,812 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in UP Fintech by 253.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 95,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 68,188 shares during the period. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

