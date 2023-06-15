UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Trading Up 1.8%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) was up 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.16. Approximately 744,499 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,114,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TIGR shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of UP Fintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of UP Fintech from $7.67 to $6.32 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.
UP Fintech Stock Up 1.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of $485.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIGR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 334,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 175,139 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in UP Fintech in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in UP Fintech by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,049,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 107,812 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in UP Fintech by 253.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 95,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 68,188 shares during the period. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About UP Fintech
UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.
