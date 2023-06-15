UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.50) price target on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.
UPGS traded up GBX 1.37 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 135.12 ($1.69). 6,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,367. The firm has a market cap of £120.67 million, a P/E ratio of 965.11 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 134.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 143.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.87. UP Global Sourcing has a one year low of GBX 90 ($1.13) and a one year high of GBX 174 ($2.18).
UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brand.
