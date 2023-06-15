Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Down to $37.03

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.03, but opened at $36.00. Upstart shares last traded at $36.71, with a volume of 2,071,467 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UPST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.85.

Upstart Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.07.

Insider Transactions at Upstart

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 3,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $84,910.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,057.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 3,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $84,910.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,057.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 26,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $625,467.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 419,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,070,450.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,956. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Upstart by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Upstart by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Upstart by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

