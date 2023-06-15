Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Short Interest Update

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the May 15th total of 95,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Urban One by 195.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Urban One by 440.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Urban One by 48.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Urban One by 174.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Urban One by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the period. 6.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UONE opened at $6.33 on Thursday. Urban One has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $306.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average is $6.45.

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company engaged in radio broadcasting that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

