Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.45

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.45 and traded as low as $6.07. Urban One shares last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 153,213 shares traded.

Urban One Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $305.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.45.

Get Urban One alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban One

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Urban One by 48.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Urban One by 174.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban One by 440.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Urban One by 195.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Urban One in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company engaged in radio broadcasting that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.