Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) & HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) Head to Head Survey

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) and HG (OTCMKTS:STLY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HG has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and HG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urstadt Biddle Properties $143.10 million 5.74 $39.70 million $0.67 31.19 HG $14.48 million 1.42 $3.74 million $1.22 5.86

Analyst Recommendations

Urstadt Biddle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than HG. HG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Urstadt Biddle Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Urstadt Biddle Properties and HG, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 2 1 0 2.33 HG 0 0 0 0 N/A

Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has a consensus price target of $19.67, suggesting a potential downside of 5.90%. Given Urstadt Biddle Properties’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Urstadt Biddle Properties is more favorable than HG.

Profitability

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and HG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urstadt Biddle Properties 27.05% 11.38% 3.95% HG 23.55% 11.14% 7.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.3% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of HG shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.4% of HG shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Urstadt Biddle Properties beats HG on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

About HG

HG Holdings, Inc. engages in the title insurance and real estate businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Title Insurance Services, Reinsurance, Management Services, and Real Estate. The company provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow, and similar or related services in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. It also owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant properties leased for the occupancy by U.S. government tenant agencies and sub-agencies, such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Veterans affairs, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Immigration & Customs Enforcement, the Social Security Administration, and the Department of Transportation. In addition, the company provides excess-of-loss reinsurance coverage related to catastrophic weather risk in Texas; and management advisory services, such as formation, operational, and restructuring services. The company was formerly known as Stanley Furniture Company, Inc. and changed its name to HG Holdings, Inc. in March 2018. HG Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

