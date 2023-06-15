US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of UTHY stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.06. The stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762. US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.14 and a 12-month high of $52.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.74.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1429 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

