USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, USA Compression Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.
USA Compression Partners Price Performance
USAC traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,126. USA Compression Partners has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -184.91 and a beta of 1.54.
USA Compression Partners Company Profile
USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.
