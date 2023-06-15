USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, USA Compression Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

USAC traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,126. USA Compression Partners has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -184.91 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 232.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 90,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 105,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

