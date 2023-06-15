Utrust Price Reaches $0.0679 on Major Exchanges (UTK)

Utrust (UTK) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One Utrust token can now be bought for about $0.0679 or 0.00000271 BTC on major exchanges. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $33.93 million and $1.71 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust.

Buying and Selling Utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to ‘build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

