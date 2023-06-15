Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Holdings Raised by Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.05. The stock had a trading volume of 819,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326,301. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $96.93 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.98. The company has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.46.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Stories

