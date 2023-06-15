Valvoline Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Valvoline in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Valvoline’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 79.50%. The firm had revenue of $344.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.12 million.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VVV. Citigroup lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

VVV stock opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.86. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $39.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $205,260.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,854.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $205,260.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,854.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $98,377.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,823.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Valvoline by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,806,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791,195 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth $60,299,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth $38,511,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2,059.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,106,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,401 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 927.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 996,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,803,000 after purchasing an additional 899,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

