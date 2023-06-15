Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 568,200 shares, a growth of 126.4% from the May 15th total of 251,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 60,182.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,739,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,009,190,000 after buying an additional 193,418,094 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,881,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6,878,523.5% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 4,677,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677,396 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,919,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 11,928,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,012 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:VNQI traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $41.13. 263,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.94 and its 200-day moving average is $40.98. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $46.39.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

