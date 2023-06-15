Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $105.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.95. The firm has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

