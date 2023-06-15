Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Holdings Increased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,983,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,172,596 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $370,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 35,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.52. 324,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,397. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.28 and its 200-day moving average is $75.89. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $80.05.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

