Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Sets New 12-Month High at $155.12

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $155.12 and last traded at $155.09, with a volume of 40090 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $153.82.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.92.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.