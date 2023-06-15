Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $66,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.50. 497,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,289,961. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.42 and its 200-day moving average is $139.98. The company has a market cap of $103.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.10.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.