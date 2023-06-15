VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.08

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.08 and traded as low as $2.62. VBI Vaccines shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 47,040 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

VBI Vaccines Trading Up 4.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

VBI Vaccines ( NASDAQ:VBIV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 147.75% and a negative net margin of 8,313.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 212,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $467,671.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,072,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 31.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,216,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844,698 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,780,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,393 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 358.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 789,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 617,400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 2,006,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 601,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 601,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 1,571.7% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 601,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 565,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops an enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

