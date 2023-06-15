VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a decrease of 61.4% from the May 15th total of 129,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 631,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

VCI Global Stock Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ:VCIG traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.44. 51,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,488. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.10. VCI Global has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $24.20.

VCI Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

VCI Global Company Profile

VCI Global Limited provides business and technology consulting services in Malaysia, China, Singapore, and the United States. The company offers business strategy consultancy services, including listing solutions, investors relations, and boardroom strategies consultancy; and technology consultancy services and solutions, such as digital development, fintech solution, and software solutions.

