Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Insider Peter Fante Sells 1,598 Shares

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) insider Peter Fante sold 1,598 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $59,173.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073,976.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peter Fante also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 12th, Peter Fante sold 4,498 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $173,892.68.

On Monday, April 10th, Peter Fante sold 15,513 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $576,928.47.

Verint Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $36.30 on Thursday. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average of $36.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.15 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 60.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Verint Systems by 96.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Verint Systems by 1,537.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verint Systems

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

Read More

