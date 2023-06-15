Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Gregory B. Morrison Acquires 1,252 Shares of Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) Director Gregory B. Morrison bought 1,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,548.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Veritex stock opened at $19.75 on Thursday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $33.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.28.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Veritex had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $116.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Veritex by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,937 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 6,219 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,632,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,842,000 after buying an additional 875,412 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at about $655,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,128,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,691,000 after buying an additional 92,526 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VBTX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veritex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

