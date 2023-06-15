Vertcoin (VTC) Price Down 16.5% Over Last 7 Days

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $5.51 million and approximately $60,669.99 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0823 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,945.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00295112 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00014108 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.61 or 0.00535607 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00059683 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.85 or 0.00416295 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004005 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,979,147 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

