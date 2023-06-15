Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) Shares Down 8.8%

Shares of Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX – Get Rating) fell 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 32,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Vertex Resource Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$56.81 million for the quarter. Vertex Resource Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Resource Group Ltd. will post 0.0700576 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Resource Group Company Profile

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental and industrial services in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Environmental Consulting. The Environmental Consulting segment offers planning and regulatory approvals, site assessments and monitoring, geotechnical and civil engineering, wildlife management, reclamation, remediation, groundwater monitoring, drilling waste, gas migration, emissions testing and reporting, and well sub-surface engineering services; advisory services, including estimating, project controls, and facility engineering; land and regulatory services; emergency spill response services; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information services, and mapping and drone services to various industries, including governments, industry and commercial clients, such as construction and real estate clients.

