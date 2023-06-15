Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Handelsbanken downgraded Viaplay Group AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. DNB Markets downgraded Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Viaplay Group AB (publ) Price Performance

Viaplay Group AB (publ) stock opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average of $21.42. Viaplay Group AB has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $30.10.

Viaplay Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Viaplay Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates Viaplay, an online video streaming service, which offers live sports, original series, documentaries and films, and international TV releases, as well as all-time classic series, and children's animation and series; Viafree that offers a range of free-to-view content to viewers; V sport, series & film, a family of premium-TV channels that offers television entertainment; and Viaplay studios that consists of production companies, which produce original and animated content.

