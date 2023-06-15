Victrex (LON:VCT) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,750

Victrex (LON:VCT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,050 ($25.65) to GBX 1,750 ($21.90) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.61% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Victrex from GBX 1,900 ($23.77) to GBX 1,590 ($19.89) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,000 ($25.03) to GBX 1,750 ($21.90) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,280 ($28.53) to GBX 2,090 ($26.15) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of VCT stock opened at GBX 1,439 ($18.01) on Thursday. Victrex has a twelve month low of GBX 1,361 ($17.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,953.15 ($24.44). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,733.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,574.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,669.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01.

In other Victrex news, insider Ian Melling bought 1,000 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,518 ($18.99) per share, with a total value of £15,180 ($18,993.99). Also, insider Martin Court bought 600 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,530 ($19.14) per share, for a total transaction of £9,180 ($11,486.49). Insiders have acquired 1,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,085 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company's stock.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

