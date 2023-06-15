Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 71.1% from the May 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Viomi Technology stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $1.03. 270,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,931. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.91. Viomi Technology has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.88.
Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $132.02 million for the quarter. Viomi Technology had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 16.36%.
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.
