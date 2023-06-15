Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 71.1% from the May 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Viomi Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Viomi Technology stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $1.03. 270,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,931. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.91. Viomi Technology has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $132.02 million for the quarter. Viomi Technology had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 16.36%.

Institutional Trading of Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 26,327 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Viomi Technology by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 20,542 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Viomi Technology by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.

