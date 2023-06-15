Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.58

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.58 and last traded at $29.55, with a volume of 26853 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Vita Coco from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vita Coco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.14.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 133.19 and a beta of 0.16.

Insider Activity at Vita Coco

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $109.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vita Coco news, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 5,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $125,982,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,858,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,541,409.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 51.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Vita Coco by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vita Coco by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 24.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

