Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Down 3.8%

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.80 and last traded at $13.80. Approximately 114,087 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 223,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VITL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $14.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vital Farms from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Vital Farms Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $555.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.87 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Farms

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Vital Farms had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $119.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VITL. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

