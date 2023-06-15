VNET Group Reiterates “Reiterates” Rating for Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “reiterates” rating restated by research analysts at VNET Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PERI. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Perion Network Stock Performance

Perion Network stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.71. 615,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,522. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $42.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $145.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.65 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 20.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 1st quarter worth $302,000. 50.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.

