VNET Group Reiterates “Reiterates” Rating for Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “reiterates” rating restated by research analysts at VNET Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on PERI. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.
Perion Network Stock Performance
Perion Network stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.71. 615,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,522. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $42.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 1st quarter worth $302,000. 50.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Perion Network
Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.
