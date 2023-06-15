VNET Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:VNET)

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 2,500 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 296% compared to the average volume of 632 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on VNET. HSBC cut VNET Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.60 to $2.90 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of VNET Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get VNET Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of VNET Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of VNET Group by 749.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of VNET Group by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VNET Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in VNET Group in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

VNET Group Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:VNET traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 370,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.27. VNET Group has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $6.83.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $262.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VNET Group will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

VNET Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.