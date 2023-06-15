Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VOD shares. Citigroup started coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Vodafone Group Public Increases Dividend

Shares of VOD opened at $9.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average is $11.01. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.4882 per share. This represents a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Vodafone Group Public’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

