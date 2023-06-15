Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 97,408 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 116,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Volcon in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

The company has a market cap of $21.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Volcon

Volcon ( NASDAQ:VLCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Volcon had a negative net margin of 726.14% and a negative return on equity of 1,201.17%. The company had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Volcon in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Volcon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Volcon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Volcon in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Volcon by 135.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 18,541 shares during the period. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Volcon

Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.

