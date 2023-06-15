VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VolitionRx presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.67.

VolitionRx Stock Performance

Shares of VNRX stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. VolitionRx has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VolitionRx ( NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 15,493.47% and a negative net margin of 9,158.31%. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VolitionRx will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNRX. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in VolitionRx by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,755,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after purchasing an additional 498,300 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VolitionRx by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 177,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 80,412 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new position in VolitionRx in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in VolitionRx by 668.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 53,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in VolitionRx in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

