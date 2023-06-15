Vulcan Forged PYR 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.65 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $2.87 or 0.00011225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $78.11 million and $2.65 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005480 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00019706 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00018732 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00015500 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,581.88 or 0.99930419 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002566 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.87512081 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,468,652.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.