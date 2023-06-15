W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.07 Per Share

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 1.069 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07.

W. P. Carey has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 26 years. W. P. Carey has a dividend payout ratio of 191.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect W. P. Carey to earn $5.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.2%.

Shares of WPC stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $70.25. 1,055,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.77. W. P. Carey has a 1-year low of $66.76 and a 1-year high of $89.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.31 and its 200 day moving average is $77.39.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that W. P. Carey will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BNP Paribas started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $24 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,449 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of December 31, 2022.

