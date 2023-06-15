Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA) Short Interest Up 128.1% in May

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 128.1% from the May 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UMMA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,541. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.87. Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $22.50.

