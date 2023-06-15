Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $41.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of WBA stock opened at $31.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.