Wallace Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,600 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000. Adobe makes up about 1.0% of Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Trading Up 0.3 %

ADBE stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $480.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,104,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,659. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $220.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $491.51.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on Adobe from $365.00 to $462.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Adobe from $385.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $439.83.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

